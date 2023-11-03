Needless show of force by police

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I have just returned from a fantastic time in Tobago for their second carnival. I cannot emphasis enough how incredibly friendly and helpful the people are, how tasty the food is and how as a female traveller I felt safe and secure throughout my time on the island. Except, unfortunately, for certain (and quite surprising) situations – involving the police.

The officers I encountered were both intimidating and aggressive, for no reason whatsoever.

I was enjoying one of the Jade Monkey “Pavement Limes” on Thursday evening. The atmosphere was fun and relaxed, until a line of police, wearing balaclavas and clutching large guns, marched through the middle of the crowd. In addition, these police didn’t appear to be wearing any identification.

I thought this show of force was unnecessary but maybe I am too used to the gently, gently approach of the UK police, so I was willing to take this as they were making themselves known to keep the crowd “under control.”

However, things escalated on the Saturday when I was enjoying the somewhat crowded but relaxing and lively waters at No Man’s Land. A boat of police arrived in the area (I was told they had come over from Trinidad) and proceeded to harass the boat workers – people trying to make an honest living during carnival time and following two years of lockdown where the Tobago economy was decimated.

The police boat again had no registration number or identification. Although all the other boats on the island seem to display registration numbers.

The police again brandished large guns and were extremely aggressive in approaching boat workers, chasing some through the water, putting not only the lives of people enjoying rides in danger, but also the property and livelihoods of these hard working people.

The police were shouting and threatening to shoot inflatables, people and boat engines for no apparent reason other than to intimidate and assert themselves.

I have been to Tobago several times before and know that this does not represent the island, but I hate to think what memories newcomers to the island are going to take away from this.

The police should be trying to make visitors to their islands feel safe and secure and promoting their island paradise when there are scary events going on around the world. But the police seem to have nothing better to do with their time than harass innocent people trying to make a living.

I am under no illusion that other police forces don't have their downfalls too. For British people the death of Sarah Everard and other recent corruption cases have brought doubt and distrust to our perception of police officers. But at least there are policies and rules in place so that police can be identified, reported and punished. I for one would certainly not stop for a police officer with no identification visible and hiding their face behind a balaclava.

If TT is to attract more visitors from around the world and promote the country as an idyllic destination, the first thing that should be tackled is the attitude of the police.

FIONA GILES

via e-mail