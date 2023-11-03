MP Ratiram: Who cancelled fishermen, police meeting?

MP Ravi Ratiram arriving for parliament. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

COUVA North MP Ravi Ratiram wants the police service (TTPS) to say why a planned meeting between several fishing associations and the TTPS Coastal Support Unit was suddenly cancelled on Thursday, he said in a statement headlined, Who is giving the instructions?

The cancellation left the embattled fishermen deeply disappointed and concerned about their safety.

"The meeting, scheduled for 10 am today (Thursday), which was organized by MP Ravi Ratiram and representatives of the TTPS Coastal Support Unit intended to address the growing threats faced by fisher folk operating at sea, including alarming incidents where armed individuals in masks had been instructing them not to fish. "These incidents have placed the livelihoods and well-being of the fishermen in grave jeopardy, and they were eagerly looking forward to collaborating

with law enforcement to find solutions."

The affected fishing associations included those from Felicity, Brickfield, Orange Valley, Claxton Bay, and Carli Bay.

The MP said on Wednesday night a senior officer from Couva Police Station communicated a proactive plan for Coastal Support Unit officers to meet stakeholders and address their rising concerns.

"However, at 10:38 am, the fisher folk were shocked to receive last minute instructions of a change in plans by the Coastal Support Unit. The intended meeting, where fisher folk were to discuss criminal activities and identify hotspots with the police, was cancelled."

The police plan had involved conducting survival training, safety out-at-sea training, and the use of flare launchers at Carli Bay.

"When the team of fishing associations agreed to meet the Coastal Support Unit at Carli Bay, further instruction was then given to the TTPS Coastal Support Unit to cancel the training, meeting and site visits that were scheduled for today.

"These sudden changes left the fisher folk perplexed, as these training were not previously discussed with any of them including MP Ratiram."

Ratiram in his statement asked, "Who is giving the instructions?"

He said fisher folk facing real threats to their lives and livelihoods, were seeking answers and transparency from the police.

"They cannot go about their work freely, as armed individuals are instructing them not to fish."