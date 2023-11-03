Man arrested in $2.9 million rum and cigarette bust

A man has appeared in court after he allegedly attempted to illegally import almost $3 million worth of cigarettes and alcohol in a shipping container.

Customs and Excise officers, along with police, intercepted a container at the Pt. Lisas port with a quantity of contraband goods on Friday October 27, 2023.

Officers examined it and found 800 cases of Carnival cigarettes, 100 cases of Black and White Scotch whiskey and 200 cartons of Christmas decorations.

Videsh Baboolal, a BP Trinidad and Tobago employee, was charged and appeared before a Couva Magistrate on Tuesday in connection with the find.

According to the Customs Division, Baboolal was charged under the Customs Act, for breach of sections 212(a) making a false declaration, 213(a) importing 800 cases of cigarettes without an import license and 213(e) knowingly concerned in fraudulent attempt at evasion of import duties amounting to $2,959,081.44

Baboolal was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 with surety while investigations continue into the importation of the goods.