Inter-Island Transport Co: Smooth sailing for Tobago Carnival

Parade of Bands in Tobago. - Jeff K. Mayers

The Inter-island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT), says all scheduled sailings for the Tobago carnival in October went without incident.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it also accommodated passengers who were attending events leading up to the main event on October 28 and 29.

TTIT said there were no delays or cancellations.

There were 52 trips, including 12 additional trips, transporting 17,410 passengers and 5,405 vehicles to and from Tobago.