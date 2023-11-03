Human trafficker convicted while on the run

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds -

TT has achieved its first conviction under the Trafficking in Persons Act.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds revealed the conviction while speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

However, Hinds said the convict, Anthony Michael Smith, removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and absconded before the trial.

Smith was initially slapped with 21 charges but after a preliminary inquiry, five of those charges proceeded to trial.

Smith was found guilty on all five charges and, when recaptured, will serve 15 years in prison.