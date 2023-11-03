Hockey men end Pan Am tourney with consolation win

THE TT men's hockey team ended their 2023 Pan American Games campaign on a winning note with a comfortable 10-0 win over Peru in the seventh-place playoff in Santiago, Chile on Friday.

TT made a quick start scoring four goals in the first quarter, which was followed by two goals each in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Teague Marcano was on top of his game during the contest finding the back of the net on six occasions for TT. Marcano's brother Tariq scored twice and both Joel Daniel and Shawn Phillip scored once.

On Saturday, the TT women's hockey team will play Mexico in the seventh-place playoff at 8.30 am.

In men's golf at the Prince of Wales Country Club, TT golfer Chris Richards Jnr remained in last position in the 30-man field. He shot 83 in round one on Thursday, followed by 76 on Friday for an overall score of 159.

Colombian Sebastian Munoz leads the field with 132 after shooting 66 in both round one and two. Canadian Etienne Papineau slipped from first to second after a disappointing second round of 71 and now has an overall score of 134. Papineau showed his quality in round one with a score of 63.

Mexicans Carlos Ortiz (71 and 64) and Abraham Ancer (68 and 67), along with American Dylan Menante (66 and 69) are in a three-way tie for third place on 135. Round three will tee off on Saturday, followed by round four on Sunday. The action starts at 7 am on both days.

On Saurday, TT canoe athlete Nicholas Robinson will line up in the men's K1 1000-metre B finals at 8 am. In heat two of the event on Thursday, Robinson was last in the seven-man race in a time of four minutes, 23.27 seconds (4:23.27). Argentina's Valentin Rossi won the heat in 3:40.58.

Later in the day in semifinal two, Robinson had a stronger showing. He ended fifth in 4:19.10 in the six-man race which earned him a spot in the B final.