HDC workers shot at during eviction in Tarodale

File photo: HDC building South Quay

SHOTS were fired at workers from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) who were trying to evict an errant tenant from Tarodale Gardens, San Fernando on Thursday.

In a statement, HDC strongly condemned the incident.

"It has been reported to the HDC that a tenant who was previously evicted for arrears on Thursday, October 12, re-entered the property and was informed today, Thursday, that he was in breach of the Trespassing Act, and would be allowed to vacate the premises.

"The resident’s neighbours who had gathered at his premises began to threaten the employees, which soon escalated, and shots were fired in the direction of the HDC’s staff."

The HDC said an investigation was now underway to apprehend the shooting suspect, adding, "Thankfully, no one was hurt."

Soon after, police officers arrived and together with HDC officials removed the errant resident from the unit.

"One person was arrested for using obscene language.

"Following this incident, the HDC evicted two more residents who owed thousands of dollars in arrears."

While no one was hurt, the HDC will assess the property to determine if it suffered any structural damage.

"The HDC vehemently rebukes such actions at its developments and will continue to provide affordable housing solutions to low and middle-income families who rely on the state for assistance and intervention.

"Tenants who are evicted from HDC developments are advised to refrain from trespassing."

Tenants in arrears are urged to make payments upon getting final notices to prevent such actions, the HDC advised.

"While the HDC strives to provide government-subsidised homes for all its citizens, it must honour its duty to provide shelter for those most deserving citizens and to meet its contractual obligations to its contractors."