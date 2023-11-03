Fire destroys pensioner's home

Officers of the Wrightson Road Fire Station extinguishing a fire at a home on Carlos Street, Woodbrook on Friday morning. - Photo by Joey Bartlett

An early morning fire at Carlos Street in Woodbrook on Friday gutted the home of a retired pharmacist.

A neighbour who asked to remain anonymous said the home belonged to an 89-year-old widower who was the sole occupant. The neighbour said, earlier that morning around 5am, the home owner had left for the US with his daughter, who was visiting and lives abroad. The neighbour said the blaze started around 7.30 am. Smoke was seen coming from the roof and within minutes, the home was engulfed in flames.

Officers of the Wrightson Road Fire Station were called and arrived at the scene around 7.45 am. No one was injured and the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Investigations are continuing.