Deyalsingh vists Cuba as it marks 40 years of universal health care

Health Ministers Terrance Deyalsingh with Minister of Health of the Republic of Cuba, José Angel Portal Miranda. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF HEALTH -

MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh recently visited Cuba as its government celebrated 40 years of family medicine and universal health care.

Deyalsingh also held discussions on mutual interests with the Cuba's minister of health, José Angel Portal Miranda, during his visit.

A Ministry of Health statement on Thursday, said Deyalsingh addressed Cuba's third National Congress of Family Medicine at the Havana Convention Palace. In his speech, he highlighted national strategies that TT had adopted to enhance primary, secondary and tertiary health-care services.

He underscored the significance of the partnership between both countries, with Cuba offering valuable technical co-operation in TT's health-care sector.

Deyalsingh later toured Cuban health-care facilities, including the Centre for Biotechnology.