Charles-Farray remembered at creative foundation launch

Janine Charles-Farray. -

The Black Collar Creative Foundation was launched on October 20 with a display of talent in recognition of a gifted soul, Janine Charles-Farray, and to preserve her legacy.

In her opening speech, founding director Marva de Freitas Charles' (Janine’s mother) gave a chronology of her daughter's work and dedication to the cultural and creative industries. Charles-Farray was very active in choirs from as early as primary school and at Bishop Anstey High School under the leadership of Mrs Bacchus-Ifill. Singing was her passion; this was nurtured by the late Pat Bishop, who mentored and trained her in the Lydians choir.

She was a part of the inaugural board of the Lydians and later became communications officer.

She eventually formed Black Collar Creative Ltd.

She was instrumental in scripting the night’s feature musical, Une Petite Nuit (A Little Night) with Chandelier Productions.

Charles-Farray won many awards at the Music Festival and sat on several boards and committees, the most recent being those of the National Carnival Museum and the Caribbean School of Dancing.

As a Panorama aficionado and lover of calypso, she would review the performances, blog and share her thoughts on social media.

She was an avid mas player, who loved J'Ouvert with 3canal.

Charles revealed that they would cross the stage by the Queen’s Park Savannah and on the way back, pass in front of Bishops, where Charles-Farray would lead them in singing the school song, Who Would True Valour See.

Charles-Farray was described by many who knew her as a "cultural powerhouse," and she advocated for this sector. One of her many accomplishments was co-ordinating efforts for cultural and creative organisations during the pandemic, which led to Massy Stores donating hampers creative practitioners in need.

Patron of the foundation Rhoma Spencer recounted her first encounter with Charles-Farray who at the time was being bullied and teased at school for being "a big girl,"

when her mother brought her by her house to talk to Spencer, since she herself was a "big" woman in the arts, about body positivity and how to thrive in her skin.

Years later, Charles-Farray would interview her for a newspaper, and reminded her of the incident. Spencer said what she saw then was a "confident black woman comfortable in her skin" and she paused and wondered for a moment if she had a hand in that.

The launch also included the band One Vision One Voice (OVOV), which entertained the audience with an eclectic mix of music from reggae to pop.

The night's highlight was Chandelier Productions' Une Petite Nuit, which told a love story that was both witty and comedic. Led by musical director Michael Hudlin, it featured singers/actors Adafih Padmore, Joelle Archer, Shennice Williams, Tahfari Leslie, Carl Anthony Hines, Isaiah Alexander, Gabrielle Alleyne and Kristian Adams.

Stephen de Gannes, CEO of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, expressed his enjoyment of the launch, saying he was particularly impressed with so many young performers, with special mention of OVOV keyboardist Candace Moore, all the performances and the high standard of the production and musical accompaniment.

The foundation has been registered and will soon accept "angel" contributions and donations towards supporting creative start-ups with seed funding. The directors are Enrico de Freitas, Garnet Allen and Marva de Freitas Charles.

Anyone interested can e-mail the Black Collar Creative Foundation at ccreativefoundation@gmail.com.