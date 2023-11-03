Bacchanal, Bobol & Bad Behaviour goes to NAPA

A scene from the play Bacchanal Bobol and Bad Behaviour.

Bacchanal, Bobol & Bad Behaviour goes to the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on November 4 and 5.

A media release said the play is a scandalous hilarious comedy that features a stellar comic cast that includes, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Debra Boucaud Mason, Leslie-Ann Lavine, Kearn Samuel, Zo-Mari Tanker, Jayron “Rawkus” Remy, Andrew Friday and Scott Gonzalez.

It is directed by the award-winning directors, Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.

What would you do if you stumbled upon US$2 million by mistake? Only to later discover the money is tied to criminal activities. Henry (played by Ragoobarsingh) decides to seize the money and escape with his wife. Discover the unfolding events as the owner, a corrupt police officer, and another official enter the scene. The latter informs Henry's wife that her husband was murdered by the money's owner. Can Henry evade danger and hold onto the cash? Get ready for a wild escapade that intertwines criminals, cops, and a couple in a hilariously chaotic series of unforeseen events, the release said.

Tickets are available at advertised outlets and NAPA box office, Frederick Street, Port of Spain, from 12-6 pm. Tickets can also be purchased online by means of online transfer.