US Ambassador: HSSE a moral obligation

Candace Bond -

US AMBASSADOR to TT Candace Bond says businesses’ development of health, safety, security and the environment (HSSE) policies and strategies in TT is necessary, not just as a regulatory requirement but for the success and growth of businesses, its workers, the communities they are established in and the environment on the whole.

“This means that each of us and our organisations must adapt, innovate and prioritise the well-being of our workers, our communities and our planet,” she said.

“Our commitment to health, safety, security and the environment is not just a regulatory requirement, it is a moral obligation.”

She spoke to the business community in her feature address at Amcham’s HSSE conference held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on Tuesday.

“We gather as a community of forward thinkers, innovators and change-makers. We recognise that the health and safety of our employees is non-negotiable, that security is paramount and that protecting the environment is not just a trend but a necessity.”

Bond said the embassy worke closely with TT’s government and other organisations including Amcham, in the areas of HSSE.

“(The embassy) recognises that our ties, shared hemisphere and common values mean the health, safety and security of TT citizens affects the health, safety and security of US citizens and the reverse is also true.”

She added that recognition of the importance of HSSE is also why the US works along with the TT Government to ensure a safer and more secure TT, noting that it is not unique to TT that corruption and crime raise the cost of doing business and affects the country’s ability to attract foreign investment.

She also said that TT has an important role to play in the energy security of the region, and is partnering with TT to accelerate energy transition.

Amcham president Stuart Fanco called for greater collaboration and diversity for empowerment and sustainability. He said greater collaboration and transparency especially when it comes to accidents in the workplace, could assist with improving HSSE

“Amcham TT’s decision to host this conference for almost three decades wasn’t built on keeping what we learned to ourselves. “On the contrary, bringing people together and sharing vital information to find solutions to problems that hold us back is what has sustained this event.

“That’s the approach I want all of us to take especially when we address accidents in the workplace. While we know that not all accidents are preventable, we can certainly change the way we report. We have to see accident reporting as a means to empower each other by sharing the lessons from our failures.”

He said greater transparency could earn companies the respect of the customers, encourage investors and motivate team members.

“We believe ‘lessons learnt’ should be shared as the potential exists for a repeat of similar types of accidents.”

He also called for greater collaboration to address crime.

“We cannot empower our employees by promoting a robust HSSE culture in the workplace when their lives are being threatened on the streets and in their homes.”

In October, Water and Sewerage Employee (WASA), Kern Ettienne died when he was trapped in a trench while carrying out emergency repair works on a sewer pipeline.

In June, Allanlane Ramkissoon a pipe fitter at Massy Energy and Energy Industries Ltd, suffered burns over 60 per cent of his body during an accident flash fire at NiQuan Energy’s Point-a-Pierre plant. He was flown to Colombia for emergency treatment but died days after.

In February 2022, four divers Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr, Rishi Nagassar and Yusuf Henry died after being trapped in a pipeline during an underwater maintenance exercise at the Paria Trading Company Ltd, Point-a-Pierre. A fifth diver identified as Christopher Boodram was rescued.

A final report on the commission of enquiry into the accident is expected to be handed to the President by the end of November.