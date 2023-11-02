Trinis on Family Feud Canada: Grateful for the opportunity

Danica Lau, left, Maria Ramjattan, Munish Sharma, Nathan Lau and Suvarn Sharma. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The Lau family, a blend of Trinidadian and Canadian backgrounds, recently made their mark on Family Feud Canada. While they won their first game, the team lost their second in the sudden death round.

Speaking to the Newsday, Danica Lau, team captain, said, “It was a slight disappointment to be so close, but we are still so happy with our performance and results. We are very fortunate to have experienced this together and create lifelong memories.”

The Lau family ensemble comprised members from different parts of Canada, with four of the six team members originally born in Trinidad but now residing in Canada.

The two Ramjattan sisters moved to Canada at a young age, while the Sharma brothers moved as young adults. Currently, they all reside in different Canadian cities, including Scarborough, Whitby, Guelph, and Toronto.

The team’s Trinidadian roots are deeply connected to Attong’s Bakery on Keate Street in San Fernando and Old Siparia Road in Fyzabad. The Sharma brothers’ father is the former Member of Parliament, Chandresh Sharma, who served as the Minister of Tourism.

The decision to participate in the game show was inspired by their childhood experiences, as Danica explained, “We used to play Family Feud growing up during our family game nights but as we got older, and more competitive, certain games became heated and eventually Family Feud was banned during game nights.

“When the applications for the new season of Family Feud were announced, we were repeatedly told we should apply to be on the show as we are very competitive and have good banter plus we would be playing with each other, and not against.”

The selection process was an extensive one, involving an initial application with a video introduction of their team. Afterward, they underwent a virtual interview to showcase their bond and personalities, culminating in their acceptance to participate in the show’s tapings in August.

Upon learning of their selection, the family felt a surge of excitement, with their loved ones playing a crucial role in helping them prepare for the show.

Their support, including being in the audience during the live taping, made a significant difference.

According to Danica, meeting the host Gerry Dee and the entire show team was a memorable experience. She noted that despite the initial nerves during the rules and regulations session, the excitement of being under the stage lights was an entirely different feeling.

Each family participating in the show was assigned a show producer, and the Lau family was guided by Katharine King-So, who played a pivotal role in preparing them for the show.

The Lau family was proud to showcase their Trinidadian heritage on a national Canadian show.

They used Trinidadian flag colours during the audition interview and displayed TT flags as stage props to emphasise their pride in their Trinidadian roots.

They even requested the show’s DJ to play soca music to get them pumped up.

As for their future plans, Danica shared, “We are in the stages of planning to play mas during Caribana or Carnival together; however, we also have two cousins getting married next year, so there’s a lot going on with the family right now.”

The Lau family’s appearance on Family Feud Canada premiered on October 25 at 7.30 pm EST on CBC and CBC Gem. Viewers who missed the episodes can catch up and stream any episode of Family Feud Canada for free on CBC Gem (cbcgem.ca).