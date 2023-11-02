Three teams dominate Festive Five Futsal

Galacticos FC goalkeeper Wildermar Hernandez attempts to save the ball as he brings marshaled out by one of his players. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The local team Jesus Youths and the Venezuelans Galacticos FC and Atletic FC dominate in the Festive Five Futsal taking place at the Maloney Sports Indoor Complex.

The three teams added their second victories last weekend in two games.

In group A, Jesus Youths maintained their steady pace and beat Milat 9-1, with five goals from Josiah Edwards and another three from Kellon Brisco. Ronaldo Boyce also scored.

In the same group, Atletic FC beat Ten Stars 5-1 and remain at the top of the table with six points. Jhan (3) and Alexay (2) scored the goals for Atletic FC.

Very close with four points now are Sulmona, who beat Police United 4-2, with three goals from Alex Pérez.

In group B Galacticos FC remain firm with two victories, the last on Saturday over Los Panas 5-2 in a duel between Venezuelan teams.

Siulber Dominguez (2), Jesus Mark, Leonardo Henriquez and Ismael Maurera scored the winning goals.

In a duel for second place in the table, El Chapo and Guerreros FC tied 1-1 and both reached four points. Ricardo Jhon and Yoni Bermudez scored the goals.

In the local classic, D'Original beat Wolf Pack 4-3 to maintain options to advance to the next phase of the tournament. Javon Skeete, Devrick Eve, Kevon Woodley and Jerry Morris scored for D’Originals.

In the last game of the day, Undisputed beat Titanes 6-5 with four goals from Ahkeel Boyd.

This weekend the Maloney Festive Five Futsal action continues with four games on Saturday and four more on Sunday, starting at 7.30pm.