Singh: Leases being given for residential, agricultural land

Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land & Fisheries Avinash Singh, speaks at the official opening of the Nestle Turure Model Farm Project, Turure, Sangre Grande. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER in the Ministry of Agriculture Avinash Singh has said residential and agricultural leases continue to be provided to former Caroni (1975) Ltd workers.

He was answering questions from the Opposition in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The distribution of leases fell under Caroni (residential leases) the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBD) (agricultural leases on seven agricultural estates which formerly belonged to Caroni) and the Commission of State Lands (two-acre agricultural leases in other agricultural estates),

Singh said, "To date, a total of 11,151 residential deeds and agricultural leases have been distributed."

These include 4,778 residential leases fromCaroni; 2,767 agricultural leases from EMBD and 3,597 agricultural leases from the Commissioner of State Lands.

Singh said there were still a number of outstanding residential deeds and agricultural leases to be distributed to the former workers.

At September 30, he continued, these included 3,806 residential leases from Caroni and 108 agricultural leases from EMBD.

Singh added there were different reasons why these leases may not have been distributed. This include ongoing litigation, or the recipients having migrated or being in prison.

Earlier in the sitting, Finance Minister Colm Imbert reminded MPs that in July 2003, Cabinet decidedCaroni would be a non-trading company or an inactive company.