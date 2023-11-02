Sinanan: Buses being properly maintained

Passengers entering a PTSC bus at City Gate in Port of Spain. - Sureash Cholai

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has said there is a proper system in place to maintain the Public Transport Service Corporation's (PTSC) fleet of buses.

Responding to questions from the Opposition in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Sinanan said PTSC inspects its buses annually.

"Additionally, PTSC engineering department conducts daily checks of its buses."

Sinanan said any buses which are not working at optimal levels are "taken out of service and sent for repairs, prior to being placed back on line."

On why some routes have a more regular bus service than others, Sinanan said this had nothing to do with buses being down for maintenance. He explained this was because of an insufficient number of buses to serve all routes.

Sinanan reminded MPs this was why last year, Cabinet decided to acquire 300 new buses for the PTSC.