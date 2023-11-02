Shooting suspect's family silent on his prison death

The Green Lane, La Canoa Santa Cruz home of Emmanuel Joseph, who was remanded into custody when he was charged for the attempted murder of a prison officer and another female in October. Joseph died on at Arima Health Facility after complaining of chest pains at the Eastern Correctional Facuilty - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The family of Emmanuel Joseph, the prisoner who died at the Santa Rosa Correctional Facility, is remaining silent on whether they intend to take legal action against the authorities over his death.

Joseph, 22, was being held in remand on charges of attempted murder after two gunmen shot at a car occupied by Deputy Prisons Commissioner Sherwin Bruce’s daughter and driver.

He appeared in court on October 19 to answer the charges, but his case was adjourned and he was remanded into custody.

Prison officials reported Joseph complained about chest pains the following day and was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead.

But a post-mortem examination last Thursday, which was witnessed by an independent pathologist after Joseph’s family was granted an injunction, classified Joseph’s death as “unnatural.”

It revealed he died from shock and haemorrhage; polytrauma (multiple traumatic injuries); gunshot injury to the right shoulder; and multiple blunt force injuries all over the body.

Newsday visited Joseph’s family home on Thursday, but was told the family had nothing to say to the media, at least until after his funeral, which is planned for Saturday.

Joseph’s sister suggested any communication should go through attorneys Lemuel Murphy, Wayne Sturge and Alexia Romero, who represent the family.

Snr Supt Rishi Singh told Newsday the police Homicide Bureau continues to monitor the investigation, as Joseph's death remains classified as unnatural.