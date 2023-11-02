Schools' 3x3 b-ball tips off on Friday

TT 3x3 men's basketballers (from left) Chike Augustine, brothers Ahkeel and Ahkeem Boyd, and Moriba de Freitas with their Pan Am Games bronze medals in Santiago, Chile. -

In an effort to raise awareness and inspire the future generation of basketballers, the TT Secondary Schools’ Basketball Association (TTSBA) will host a two-day 3x3 tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The tourney jumps off at Maloney Indoor Sporting Complex in Maloney on day one and then heads to the Southern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Pleasantville for the final day’s play. Action tips off from 8:30am on both days.

This initiative comes on the heels of TT’s recent success at the Pan Am Games in Chile, where the men's 3x3 team secured a historic bronze medal, marking the country's highest achievement in basketball.

A statement issued by the TTSBA on Tuesday said that it aims “to raise awareness of the 3x3 format of the game across the nation, and this developmental competition at the secondary school level is a significant step in achieving that goal.”

The competing schools are Hillview College, Holy Cross College, St Mary's College, Fatima College, East Mucurapo Secondary and Queen's Royal College. Categories being contested are open female and boys’ Under-17 and Under-19.

This is the first step into providing a 3x3 platform for competition so our plan is to increase participation.

TTSBA media officer Allison Bastian said the the schools’ tournament has been in the making for over two months.

“This has been in the pipeline for some time now and it’s coincidental that the competition fell soon after TT earned Pan Am bronze, on debut. It’s a good step for the sport because it might peak the interest of other players,” Bastian said.

She added that introducing 3x3 in schools, at this particular time, is a golden opportunity to increase participation and further develop the sport locally.

“The 3x3 game might even be more attainable, in terms of, if a regular basketball team has to travel to a competition, that’s 12 people who funds would have to be provided for.

“But with 3x3, it’s just four players, a coach and a manager, so it’s more manageable. However, you cannot sacrifice five-on-five for 3x3, they both have to be married and work together.”

Bastian said the schools’ 3x3 is the first stage of a series of events being held by the TTSBA. Once this event goes smoothly, it’s their intention to use it as a benchmark moving forward.

Additionally, Bastian also acknowledged local basketball promoter Garvin Warwick and Chevon Le Gender for guiding her through the process to host the schools’ 3x3.