Police seize 1000s of camouflage items from Port of Spain store

Police seized thousands of camouflage items, including clothes and hats, from a store in downtown Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Police reports said between 2 pm and 8:30 pm, officers searched a store on Frederick Street.

They found and seized the camouflage clothing, as well as more camouflage clothing from

an adjoining warehouse on Queen Street.

In all they seized 1,282 caps, 233 pairs of pants, 127 hats, 21 pairs of slippers, 13 T-shirts and a bag.

The items were given to the Customs and Excise Office and a 39-year-old Guyanese woman, who was named on the search warrant, was detained for further questioning.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Alexander and Supt Spence and co-ordinated by ASP Ramesar and Insp Steele.