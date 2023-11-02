Police raids net several suspects, find guns, drugs, cash

Police have arrested nine suspects in connection with several serious crimes in the Central Division, as well as seizing guns, illegal drugs and cash in other divisions, within 36 hours.

A police statement on Thursday said the nine were held in an Operation Blue Line exercise at Lamont Street in Longdenville. They fitted the descriptions of suspects involved in reports of serious crimes within the last two weeks.

Having obtained a warrant for guns and ammunition, police went to a house at Trotman Road, McBean Village, Couva, on Wednesday.

While they were searching it, a man threw a black bag out of a window. The police retrieved it and found it contained 72 grammes of cocaine.

The statement said they also also found 126 grammes of marijuana in a black bag, as well as TT$57,022, Bds $540, and Can$102.

Sgt Howard seized the cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The police also arrested a man in connection with the seizure.

Members of the Couva CID and the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB) are investigating the cash seizure.

Also on Wednesday South Western Division Task Force police went to the Icacos beachfront in Cedros after a tip-off.

They searched a bushy area and found a Smith and Wesson revolver with two rounds of .38 special ammunition.

They targeted and searched drug blocks in Granville and Icacos Village.

They arrested a 29-year-old man from Quinam Road in Penal for having 5.1 grammes of cocaine, using obscene language, resisting arrest, disorderly behaviour, and escaping lawful custody.

In the Southern Division, around 1 pm on Wednesday, PC Guerra got a tip-off and went to the Southern Main Road in Claxton Bay, where he searched an area near the mangrove.

There, he found a gun fitted with a magazine with three rounds of ammunition.

In Tobago, around 2.30 am on Thursday, Cpl Mc Millan searched an abandoned animal pasture near the Speyside Recreation Ground.

He and the Canine Unit found a transparent bag containing 300 grammes of marijuana and took it to the Charlotteville police station.

At around 12.45 am on Thursday, North Central Division police acting on a tip-off went to Davis Street, Kandahar, Five Rivers, Arouca, and searched an open yard.

Under several pieces of rusted galvanised sheeting, they found a white plastic bag with a shotgun and two shotgun shells

PC Ottley took the items for safekeeping.

The police also held two suspects while on robbery enquiries.