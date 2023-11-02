Police implement phased leave programme

File photo- Jeff K. Mayers

The police service has implemented a leave-management initiative in which officers are being scheduled to use their leave on a phased and controlled basis.

The officers will remain available to be recalled if needed.

In a release, the service said the deployment of its often limited resources needed very deliberate and careful management. It said currently the service is challenged to battle an undesirably high incidence of crime, while having to maintain an adequate, competent and effective complement of its human resource on a sustained and protracted basis.

The service said many officers have been working continuously over very extended periods, leading to members having vacation leave entitlements of two-three years in some cases.

“This situation is detrimental to both the officer and the organisation as it presents the potential for issues related to health and welfare, work-life balance, possibilities of diminishing returns for the officer, and loss of efficiency and effectiveness in operations for the organisation. It is simply not a viable position.”

It said officers going on leave meant other officers would have to be transferred to fill vacant positions. It said transfers would be made prudently and with the objective of ensuring that officers were the best fit to deliver maximum results in the positions they were assigned to.

“In responding to concerns being expressed about officers proceeding on leave, the administration of the service wishes to assure the public that it remains acutely sensitive of the level of policing that the current crime situation warrants, and that its anti-crime initiatives will not be compromised by officers proceeding on leave.

“Further, the administration assures that the process is being effectively managed, as it must be, both in the short and long-term interest of the service, and the safety and security of the country.”

The service said it welcomed the recent supplementation of the service with members of the Defence Force, which would provide the police with additional capacity to support the maintenance and intensification of its anti-crime operations.

“We see this initiative of leave management as a crucial and necessary investment in improving our overall performance and look forward to having our reenergised officers resume duty to assist us in taking the organisation to a higher level of efficiency and effectiveness in our battle against crime.”

The release comes amid reports that several senior officers were being sent on leave for several months at a time.