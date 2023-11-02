Moonilal, Abdulah slam PM's statement on crime

MSJ leader David Abdulah. - Photo by Roger Jacob

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and Movement for Social Justice (MSJ ) political leader David Abdulah criticised the Prime Minister for statements he made on Tuesday in relation to some recent murders.

In a post on his Facebook page, Dr Rowley condemned the levels of crime plaguing the country.

“Notwithstanding the persistent efforts of the various state machinery, the selection of violence as a way of life, the love affair and glamorisation of firearms and the wanton disregard for human life in TT has now gone beyond concerning to the ridiculous,” he said. He said the persisting violence would not be tolerated and the government would increase efforts to “hunt and disarm” criminals.

In a statement on Wednesday, Moonilal said Rowley's statement was a meek surrender to the rampaging criminal elements by a hopeless failed national leader.

"After years of chronic inaction and hostile attacks on concerned nationals, the Prime Minister has now capitulated, leaving citizens even more vulnerable to armed and dangerous criminals."

In a separate statement, Abdulah said, "It is quite amazing that Dr Rowley has moved his needle on the crime situation from 'beyond concerning to the ridiculous.'”

He added that Rowley's statement "demonstrates just how far-removed the Prime Minister is from the feelings of the majority of citizens who for many years see crime and violence as having moved from alarming to frightening."

Abdulah asked, "Is it a license to kill for the security forces? Or is all this just the typical Trini bad-john talk or midnight robber talk?"