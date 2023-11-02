Kyle Greaux, Reyare Thomas into Pan Am men, women 200m finals

Sprinters, from left, Mexico’s Cesar Ramirez, Colombia’s Carlos Palacios, Trinidad and Tobago’s Kyle Greaux and Dominican Republic’s Yancarlos Martinez compete in a men’s 200-meter semifinal at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday. - AP PHOTO

SPRINTERS Kyle Greaux and Reyare Thomas advanced to Thursday’s men and women’s 200m Pan American Games finals after executing dominant performances in their respective heats at the Coliseo del Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez on Wednesday.

Running out lane eight, Thomas was second fastest (23.76s) in semi-final one of two, behind Brazilian heat winner Ana De Jesus (23.61s), and fourth fastest of the eight finalists. She returns to the track at 7pm (TT time) on Thursday for the medal race, competing out of lane four.

Greaux, on the other hand, placed third (21.27s) in heat two of three, contesting from lane six. Only the top two finishers from each heat automatically advanced to the final and Greaux snuck in as the eighth fastest qualifier. He chases a podium spot on Thursday, from lane one, at 7:10pm.

Additionally for Greaux on Thursday, he lines up alongside compatriots Eric Harrison Jr, Jerod Elcock and Judah Taylor for semi-final one of the men’s 4x100m relay, from 5:25pm. The quartet runs out of lane seven and vies for a spot in the 8pm final.

To field hockey, TT’s men’s team did well to churn out a 3-3 result against Mexico in regulation time of the fifth to eighth place playoff, but they couldn’t hold on and lost 2-0 in the decisive shootout.

At the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped, Teague Marcano scored for TT at the midpoint of the first 15-minute quarter but Mexico pulled two back in the second period courtesy field goals from Erick Hernandez and Kevin Amador.

Tariq Marcano drew TT level in the seventh minute of the third, and Mickell Pierre sent them ahead less than two minutes later. Both scored from penalty corners.

TT tried to hold on in the fourth period but Hernandez’s penalty corner goal (3-3) halfway in, forced the match to be decided from the penalty spot.

In the shootout, both TT and Mexico missed their opening shots and had the second saved. Jorge Estrade put the Central Americans ahead but TT’s third attempt via Jordan Vieira, was also saved.

Mexico had their fourth shot saved while Tariq was also unable to find the net. Daniel Castillo scored Mexico’s final attempt to snag victory and chance to play for fifth place on Friday.

TT play Peru for seventh place on Friday from 8.30am while Mexico face Brazil for fifth.

Additionally on Thursday, the women’s field hockey team also begin their fifth to eighth place playoff against Cuba from 10.45am.