Hood: Women Warriors gradually improving

Zoe Maxwell (R) of Trinidad and Tobago and Puerto Rico’s Josephine Cotto battle for possession during the 2023 Concacaf Road to Gold Cup Women’s match at Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday. - Concacaf

Trinidad and Tobago women's football team coach Richard Hood has pointed to "incremental improvements" in the wake of his team's goalless draw away to Puerto Rico in their Concacaf women's Gold Cup qualifier.

The match was played at the Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium in Puerto Rico on Tuesday night.

The draw was TT's first point in the League A group, which sees them at the foot of the table, behind Mexico (six points) and Puerto Rico (four points).

The top team in each of the three League A groups will qualify for the group stage of next year's first Concacaf women’s Gold Cup tournament. The three runners-up in the League A groups will play the three winners of the respective League B groups for a spot in the Gold Cup group stage.

With one group game left against Mexico, TT's chances of qualifying for the Gold Cup are slim, as they must defeat Mexico and also hope for the Mexicans to defeat Puerto Rico handily in their next meeting, owing to TT's goal differential of -7.

Puerto Rico's goal difference is zero at present.

After a 6-0 defeat to Mexico and a 2-1 defeat to Puerto Rico in their opening encounters, Hood's charges gave a spirited and fighting showing in the city of Bayamon on Tuesday.

TT also did well to protect their clean sheet, with goalkeeper Simone Eligon pulling off smart saves after a wobbly start and defender Christa Waterman making a fine, goal-saving tackle at the back post in the 79th minute to stop a certain goal.

Waterman was sent off near the end of the contest. though, as she got into a shoving match with Puerto Rico winger Juelle Love in the opposition penalty area.

Waterman's dismissal aside, Hood appreciated the fight from his TT team.

"I thought the performance was a good one for the most part. I thought the girls really worked hard and tried to do the things we asked them to do," Hood told TT Football Association (TTFA) media after the game.

"I thought the back four was tremendous as well.

"I told the girls I was very proud of their efforts. Not all the time the football was what we would've wanted, but I think we are gradually improving, and that's what I asked of the ladies to show in every game – incremental improvements."

Hood said TT did well to weather the early storm from the Puerto Rican team, and he highlighted the efforts of the 23-year-old Eligon, lively 17-year-old schoolgirl Talia Martin, midfielder Zoe Maxwell and skipper Karyn Forbes, who was moved from central defence to central midfield for the encounter.

"Up front, we created opportunities and we had more combinations and passes in the final third. I thought early as well we pressed the ball pretty well in the defensive part. It was a better all-round performance really."

Hood, who was appointed coach on July 6, is asking for some patience with his team.

"It's a young team, so they aren't always able to execute the things we do in training, because it doesn't necessarily prepare you for the actual game, in terms of the intensity and the moment of playing at international level.

"We have to remember these girls are really young in their careers, really.

"I was pretty happy with what we did."

On December 5 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, Hood will hope to see more improvements from his team when they host group leaders Mexico.