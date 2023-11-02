Harpy Eagles in danger of missing Super50 semis

West Indies Academy’s Matthew Forde -

GUYANA Harpy Eagles are in danger of not qualifying for the semi-finals of the CG United Super50 Cup, after falling to their second defeat of the tournament on Wednesday.

Harpy Eagles suffered a heavy 92-run defeat to West Indies Academy at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

Harpy Eagles were in fifth position on the eight-team standings before Wednesday's match and will be desperate for a win in their last preliminary stage match on Saturday against Jamaica Scorpions to stay alive for a semi-final spot.

Five players scored more than 30 for the West Indies Academy as the youngsters posted 263 all out in 50 overs. Matthew Forde led the way with 52 off 55 balls, an innings with four fours and two sixes. Teddy Bishop (48 off 46 balls), Nyeem Young (42 off 44), Joshua Bishop (37 off 23) and Kevin Wickham (32 off 42) all helped West Indies Academy to the competitive total.

A quartet of Harpy Eagles bowlers picked up two wickets each. Off spinner Kevin Sinclair was the best bowler with 2/36 in ten overs, left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul grabbed 2/38 in ten overs and fellow left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie bagged 2/39 in his ten overs.

Fast bowler Shamar Joseph also snatched wickets, taking 2/59 in seven overs.

Unlike West Indies Academy, only two Harpy Eagles batsmen got past 30. Sinclair showed his all-round ability with 46 off 56 deliveries, but Harpy Eagles were all out for 171 in 35.1 overs. Permaul, batting at number ten in the batting order, was the next best batsman with 32 off 27 balls.

Ackeem Auguste, a former West Indies Under-19 captain, grabbed 4/47 in nine overs and medium pacer Young snatched 3/18 in four overs. West Indies Academy were in sixth place before Wednesday's match and with the win kept their chances alive of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES ACADEMY 263 (50 overs) (Matthew Forde 52, Teddy Bishop 48, Nyeem Young 42; Kevin Sinclair 2/36, Veerasammy Permaul 2/38, Gudakesh Motie 2/39, Shamar Joseph 2/59) vs GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 171 (35.1 overs) (K Sinclair 46, V Permaul 32; Ackeem Auguste 4/47, N Young 3/18). West Indies Academy won by 92 runs.