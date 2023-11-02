Colm mum on NiQuan: ‘I know my place’

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FINANCE MINISTER Colm Imbert declined to comment on NiQuan, the embattled energy company based at Point Lisas, during a virtual media conference hosted by his ministry on Wednesday.

Asked about the government’s preference shares in the company and the effect it would have on local financial institutions if the company were to file for bankruptcy he said, “I know my place. I will stay in my section. I suggest you pose that question to the Minister of Energy.”

NiQuan has faced a list of challenges including reduced production rates from natural gas suppliers Trinidad and Tobago Upstream Downstream Energy Operations Company Ltd (TTUDEOCL) and a fatal accident involving Allanlane Ramkissoon, a pipefitter employed with Massy Energy, at its plant in June, prompting a shutdown.

In September, NiQuan claimed it had all the necessary approvals for the plant to be restarted, but Energy Minister Stuart Young said the plant had not been restarted, as an independent probe into the fatal accident was still under way.

NiQuan sought injunctive relief in the courts, hoping it could compel TTUDEOCL to provide it with the requisite natural gas. But Justice Kevin Ramcharan denied the injunction. NiQuan has since appealed.