Brian Haynes named Trinidad and Tobago Under-20 Soca Warriors coach

New TT men's football coach Brian Haynes. - courtesy TTFA

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has appointed Brian Haynes as the new head coach of the men’s Under-20 team.

A TTFA media release on Wednesday spoke about the steps taken in making the decision to select Haynes. “The appointment of Haynes comes following a review of various applications that were received and reviewed by the TTFA, via a process led by technical director Anton Corneal, over the past few weeks.”

Haynes will serve initially on a six-month appointment which started on November 1 and he will also be at the helm of a men’s Under-23 team which will be used as a feeder team for the senior men’s team. He will also assist the TTFA with developing talent identification and scouting systems across the various age groups.

As a player, Haynes represented TT at the senior level from 1987-1997 and at the Under-20 level from 1980-1982. He played for Dallas Burn in Major League Soccer from 1996-2000, along with a host of other clubs in the US.

On the coaching side, Haynes was most recently attached to Colorado Rapids II in MLS NextPro and also served at Charlotte Independence in the USL Championship and Inter Miami Developmental Academy.

Haynes began his professional coaching career as an assistant coach with Dallas Burn in the MLS from 2001-2006.

In an initial reaction to his appointment, Haynes told TTFA media he was honoured to serve his country. “It’s an understatement to say I’m delighted with the appointment. What I’m looking for is the next Trinibagonian who wants to make an impact not just in his local community but for the country itself.

“It’s always been my passion to work with players between the ages of 18 and 24. It’s where I feel comfortable and when the opportunity came it didn’t matter when it was going to be. Once it was offered to me the answer was yes. I’m thankful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to come home to get to work with these players.”

Speaking about the style of football he wants to see from his players, Haynes said, “First I am a possession-oriented type of coach. I am also the kind of coach that likes to press and I am also the kind of coach that wants to make sure that we entertain first.

“Yes, we want to win but we want the Trinbagonian people to come support us because we play a brand of football that is something they want to see. We are going to work harder than any other team.

Corneal said the addition of Haynes will boost the national football programme. “I think Brian will be a good addition to our setup not just as the men’s Under-20 head coach, but also helping to prepare some of the younger players to be introduced into the senior team in the near future. He is coming here in a two-fold role. He will also give us the opportunity to access players, especially those coming out of the US with him being based there for such a long time where he has established a lot of connections.”

The TTFA expects the players who were on the national Under-17 team this year to be in the Under-20 setup.

TT will host Group D of the 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 qualifiers from February 23 to March 2. TT have been drawn in Group D with Canada, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica with the group matches to be played at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The winner of the group will advance to the 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championships.

A total of 27 Under-20 teams have been divided into three groups of five and three groups of four. The winners of the six groups will advance to the 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championships joining the six seeded nations - the US, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.