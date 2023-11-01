Visualising climate-change impacts with NGC's CARP

CARP climate projections for sea level rise in parts of northwestern Trinidad over the period 2021-2040. -

In a world of rapidly accelerating climate change and global warming – due to greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), and other man-made changes to ecosystems that affect the planet’s ability to effectively absorb and recycle carbon – small island developing states (SIDS) such as those of the Caribbean are particularly vulnerable to climate-change impacts.

The factors that make the region vulnerable include its geographic location; limited land area; abundance of sensitive ecosystems such as forests, mangroves, coral reefs and other natural habitats; high population density in coastal areas; economic dependence on climate-sensitive sectors; and limited access to resources for adaptation and resilience-building.

One key vulnerability of SIDS is their exposure to sea-level rise. Many SIDS have low-lying coastal areas, making them highly susceptible to inundation and coastal erosion as sea levels continue to rise.

A sea-level rise of eight to ten inches could have disastrous consequences on economic activities such as tourism, fishing, agriculture, and farming, threatening the region’s ability to withstand planetary warming greater than 1.5 degrees C.

It is within this context of climate impacts on SIDS, that the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC) developed its Climate Adaptation and Resilience Portal (CARP).

Adaptation, unlike mitigation, includes adjusting and modifying societal and natural systems to minimise the adverse effects of climate change. It involves developing strategies and implementing measures to reduce vulnerability and enhance resilience in the face of changing climatic conditions.

Resilience is the capacity of a system to absorb shocks, adapt, and recover from disturbances while maintaining essential functions and structures.

CARP will provide information and alerts on climate-change-related risks such as sea-level rise, coastal erosion and vulnerability, maritime alerts, air quality, deforestation and other emerging threats that can disrupt our way of life in the Caribbean.

Using interactive Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology, CARP will illustrate climate risks using maps, charts, and other interactive tools to assist members of the public in making more informed decisions in their daily lives, considering the evolving environmental conditions associated with climate change.

Why is it important to become aware and educated on climate-change impacts?

Education on climate adaptation and the impacts of climate change is crucial for increasing awareness, driving mitigation and adaptation efforts, fostering resilience, creating economic opportunities, promoting social equity, advocating for policy action and achieving sustainable development.

By empowering individuals, businesses, and society with knowledge and understanding, we can more effectively address the challenges of climate change and work towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

Members of the public are free to use CARP to visualise climate-change impacts using variables such as:

– Sea-level rise

– Coastal-zone monitoring: Stability and vulnerability

– Active hurricanes/cyclones

– Air quality

– Annual mean temperature and precipitation

– Location of critical public infrastructure: Roads/highways, cities/towns, major water courses, police stations, hospital/health centres, disaster shelters, schools

– Active adverse-weather alerts

– Tidal information