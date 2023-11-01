Urgent need for positive change

THE EDITOR: I am deeply troubled by the current state of affairs under the ruling PNM government. It is my firm belief that it is time for a positive change in our beloved country.

Life under the PNM has been far from easy for many of us. While there have undoubtedly been some accomplishments, such as infrastructure development and economic growth, it is clear that these have not translated into tangible improvements in the lives of the majority of citizens. Instead, we continue to grapple with a myriad of issues that affect our quality of life, including high crime rates, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and a struggling education system.

Crime rates in TT are alarming and have a significant negative impact on our daily lives. Families live in constant fear, afraid to venture out after dark or let their children play freely. We must demand more effective strategies and initiatives to combat crime, as well as promote community engagement and rehabilitation programmes to address the root causes of criminal activity.

Unemployment remains a pressing concern, with many of our young people facing significant challenges in finding meaningful work. The lack of job opportunities not only affects individuals and families, but also hampers the overall development and progress of our nation.

We need policies and initiatives that support entrepreneurship, attract foreign investment, and provide training and skill development programmes to equip our workforce for the jobs of the future.

Access to quality healthcare is essential for the well-being of every citizen. Unfortunately, our healthcare system is stretched thin, with long waiting times, inadequate facilities, and a shortage of medical professionals.

It is imperative that the government prioritises healthcare investment to ensure that every citizen has access to affordable, high-quality medical care when they need it most.

Moreover, our education system is in dire need of improvement. Our children and youth are the future of this nation, and it is our duty to provide them with the best possible education. However, too many of our schools lack necessary resources, teachers struggle with large class sizes, and there is a lack of emphasis on technical and vocational training.

We need a renewed commitment to education, focusing on improving facilities, investing in teacher training, and expanding opportunities for technical and vocational education.

It is clear that a change is desperately needed in our country. We must not settle for a status quo that allows for the perpetuation of these issues that diminish our quality of life. We need leadership that is committed to addressing these challenges head-on, with a clear plan and a genuine desire to uplift all citizens of TT.

As citizens, we must educate ourselves, engage in constructive dialogue, and actively participate in the democratic process. It is through unity and collective action that we can demand accountability, transparency and positive change from our elected officials.

Let us not lose hope. Let us envision a better future for ourselves and future generations. Together, let us work towards a TT that is prosperous, safe and equitable – a country that we can all be proud to call home.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima