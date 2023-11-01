Trinidad and Tobago's Ahye sprints to Pan Am 100m bronze

Cuba's Yunisleidy Garcia and TT's Michelle-lee Ahye run in a women's 100m semifinal at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on Monday. - AP PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye sprinted to Pan American Games women’s 100m bronze at the Coliseo del Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez in Santiago, Chile, on Tuesday.

Running out of lane two, Ahye, an eight-time national champion, had a good start and crossed the finish line in 11.53 seconds.

She was conquered over the distance by eventual Cuban winner Yunileidy Garcia (11.36s) and silver medalist Guyanese Jasmine Abrams (11.52s).

Competing out of lane eight, TT’s Reyare Thomas finished sixth in 11.69s.

In Tuesday’s women’s 100m semi-final races, Ahye was second fastest in heat three of three in 11.64s and third fastest of the finalists. Meanwhile, Thomas advanced with the third fastest time in heat one, She clocked 11.69s.

Ahye’s medal pushed TT’s Pan Am Games medal tally to four. So far, cyclist Nicholas Paul won gold (sprint) and silver (keirin) while the 3x3 basketball team earned bronze.

At the last Pan Am Games in Peru, in 2019, she sprinted to silver.

Meanwhile, Thomas returns to the track on Wednesday to face the women’s 200m starter in heat one, running out of lane eight, from 5:48pm.

Sprinter Kyle Greaux also begins his Pan Am quest in the men’s 200m heat, contesting heat two of three, out of lane six. This event sprints off at 6:22pm.

The TT men’s field hockey team also meet Mexico in their fifth to eighth place playoff from 12:30pm at the Centre Deportivo de Hockey Cesped.