Trinidad and Tobago duo medal at Bahamas golf tourney

Trinidad and Tobago golfers Arianne Mackenzie, from left, Christina Ferreira, Ingrid Seeberan and Violet Roopchand. -

Trinidad and Tobago's pair Violet Roopchand and Ingrid Seeberan won the women's 45+ age group title at the Caribbean Golf Association Four-Ball Championships 2023 at the Royal Blue Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas from October 17-19.

Roopchand, the women's TT captain, showed her class along with Seeberan to win the Dessie Henry Trophy Women's 45+ category with a three-day score of 253.

The Bahamas team of Rosena Smith and Nathalie Tynes ended second with 289.

TT also had a team in the women's 25+ category as the pair of Arianne MacKenzie and Christina Ferreira were second in their aim for the Maria Nunes Trophy. Jamaicans Lisa Gardner and Jodi Munn Barrow won the title.

TT also placed in the seniors category as Wayne Baptiste and Richard Camacho finished second in their quest for the Francis and Steele-Perkins Cup. Jamaicans Dr Mark Newnham and Owen Samuda won the category. Sheriss Rampersad and Kevesh Ramnath represented TT in the mid-amateur category and Douglas Ammon and men's captain Steven Hale flew the national colours in the super seniors division. Garth Chevrotiere served as the TT team manager.

Jamaica and Bahamas were consistent in all the categories, placing first and second respectively overall. Jamaica took home the Ambrose Gouthro Cup as a result.