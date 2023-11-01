Tobago Chamber gives October carnival perfect score

PAY D DEVIL: A traditional Carnival character on Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago on October 29. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE TOBAGO Chamber of Industry & Commerce has given the island’s second October carnival a perfect score.

At a news conference on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters, McAL Building, Milford Road, Scarborough, chamber president Curtis Williams said there were no losers in the carnival.

He said everyone benefited, from the roadside vendor to major hoteliers.

In terms of trade, Williams said, bar owners, promoters, supermarket owners and wholesalers reported a 500 per cent increase in earnings from last year. Businessmen in the entertainment sector also reported a 500 per cent increase.

“So we definitely see there is somewhat of an upward trend going forward in terms of sales.”

The chamber’s vice-president Demi John Cruickshank, who also addressed the briefing, said the accommodation sector reported near-record occupancy levels.

“All the villas, all of the hotels –we spoke to the hotel association: they indicated that they were close to 100 per cent occupancy across the board.

"So again, that augurs well for the carnival.”