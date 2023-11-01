Tobago Carnival nice but too small

Parade of Bands in Tobago. - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: In Trinidad it can be argued that costumed Trinidadian Carnival participants always number well over 60,000. The estimated number of Tobagonians living in Tobago is less than 100,000. With well over 1.4 million citizens living in Trinidad it can be estimated that the crowds viewing will be well over 300,000. Plus, of course, some bands have over 5,000 costumed people.

And I have not included visitor estimates.

It is of course understood that our cities and towns can have their own little carnival shows without having to come to Port-of-Spain. You can view your Carnival where ever you choose. San Fernando, Tunapuna, Chaguanas, Arima, to name a few.

Plus, of course, Trinidad Carnival is, in preparation, a year-round industry. From as early as July we are ready to hit the road with relevant advertising and the fund-raising fetes.

Trinidadians put aside money for their Carnival costumes, the numerous parties and Carnival shows.

You can book your costumes and pay online from anywhere in the world.

The steelpan competitions are of vital importance. The pre-Carnival shows and all-inclusive parties are extensive and bring in considerable amounts of money.

Please note that costumed participants do not get monetary assistance from the government. The banks will happily lend you some money.

It is a personal view that the Tobago October carnival will always be boutique-size. Tobago cannot accommodate the thousands of onlookers necessary for spending money to create realistic profit margins. Where can you put them to sleep? On the beach?

Despite the beautiful Tobago costuming, what we call "the Carnival vibes" will be forever missing. You need the large crowds of onlookers cheering you on. Success is limited to how many people can realistically participate.

A week alone in October is not enough. You need a longer time. You need fete after fete after fete for the entire week.

And, anyway, it can be argued that here in Trinidad, politics included, we live as if it is mas in the place 24/7.

The politically correct Carnival words are "careful and designated planning necessary because nothing is for free."

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin