$$ stolen from Reform Hindu School

File photo- Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

POLICE are investigating the theft of $6,000 from the Reform Hindu School.

The school was broken into sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Reports said around 3.50 pm on Monday, the principal locked his office, but when he returned at 7.45 am on Tuesday he saw the door had been tampered with.

The office had been ransacked and $6,000, which was kept in the room, was missing. Police believe the thief or thieves gained ot in and out by prying open a door at the side of the building.

There is also a temple on the compound, but that remains intact.

Classes continued at the school on Tuesday, despite the break-in.

PC Ragoonath is continuing investigations.