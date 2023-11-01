San Juan/Laventille corporation hosts Youth Council debate for students

Maracas Bay/Santa Cruz/La Fillette representative Reshma Mackoon makes her contribution during the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation's inaugural Youth Council statutory meeting at the Jeffrey Reyes Building, 1st Street, San Juan. 2023.11.01 - Ayanna Kinsale

At the inaugural San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Youth Council Statutory meeting, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly emphasised the importance of education and the need to prepare youths to become ideal citizens who can contribute to the country’s development.

Gadsby-Dolly made these remarks on Monday at the Jeffrey Reyes Building in San Juan.

“Education is preparation for life. Education is developing the ideal TT citizens that we expect to drive our development trajectory forward.”

She commended the regional corporation’s initiative to provide opportunities for students to develop various skills and gain practical knowledge about government and governance. She acknowledged that the focus on academics, while crucial, should be complemented by activities that expand students’ learning beyond the classroom and into the realm of practical citizenship.

The minister stressed the importance of teaching young people how the government works. She said the Youth Council Statutory Meeting would play a pivotal role in increasing their understanding of government operations.

Gadsby-Dolly highlighted the significance of government in the covid19 pandemic and encouraged students to grasp the practical aspects of governance.

She said, “Seeing these students assemble here, getting hands-on knowledge of what takes place in government, is so important. And again, I want to congratulate the corporation for the initiative because it really is important as we develop the ideal TT citizens. It’s important that we bestow upon you the opportunity to understand what we are tasked with, so when your turn comes to sit at the table as you are sitting now, you will be able to make better decisions because you will have had the opportunity to understand the grand duties of our government system.”

MP Adrian Leonce, who was also at the meeting, urged young people to see themselves as agents of change.

He said, “We have been sharing on social media everything that is negative and needs to change. And we have to recognise that our change stands for and deals with us. We are changed.”

He encouraged the students to support local government processes and understand the processes. He congratulated those students who were representing their schools.

The meeting was chaired by “alderman”Amelia Castlio, who is a student at Mt Hope Secondary School. CEO, Zahara Hyles from San Juan South Secondary. Vice chairman Jordan Waldron was from Malick Secondary School. There were 12 “councillors” in all.

They debated a motion on making it mandatory for municipal police officers to ramp up efforts throughout the school district to combat bullying.

Reshma Mackoon, a student at Blanchisseuse Secondary School and councillor for Maracas Bay, Santa Cruz and La Fillette, gave a rousing address in support of the motion. She said bullying is the intentional use of aggressive behaviour to intimidate and distress others. Mackoon said bullying others caused lasting emotional harm, anxiety, stress and post-traumatic stress disorder. The youth councillor said victims of abuse carry it into adulthood and are insecure and weak adults who cannot function in the workplace. Bullying, she argued, has transcended physical boundaries and has become more common online.