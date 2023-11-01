Police: Man stuck between building was part of rooftop heist crew

File photo -

Police say a man seen in a viral video being rescued after he was stuck between two buildings in Port of Spain was one of five suspects who allegedly tried to break into a building through its roof.

In a press release, police said around 3 am on Tuesday, Cpls Flemming and Joseph, along with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force, responded to an alarm at a warehouse located on Frederick Street.

Officers cordoned off all entrances and exits of the building before searching.

They saw the suspects on the roof, and one was armed with a gun.

The officers also found a black bag containing several sneakers, slippers, clothing and housebreaking implements.

All five suspects, ages 19, 22, 30, 32 and 39, were captured and arrested.

The gun, a black nine-millimetre with a magazine containing ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, was also secured.

Asst Supt Roger Alexander, speaking on the Beyond the Tape programme, confirmed that the man seen in the video was one of the five held.

He reminded business owners of the possibility of increased burglary attempts as the Christmas season approaches and urged them to secure their entire building.

“Put every mechanism in place, technical and otherwise, to help to secure your business. Pay attention to your business both day and night and especially from the rooftops.

“We hope that you put sensors on the roof. They are coming in from the rooftop because it's Christmas and they are trying to Santa Claus the place. There are no chimneys, so they are removing your galvanise sheets and coming in through the roof.”