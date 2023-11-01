N Touch
Party time in Tobago

Masqueraders from the band Fog Angels. - Jeff K. Mayers
Scenes from this year's carnival in Tobago. Photos by Newsday chief photographer Jeff K Mayers.

This masquareder from the band Zain Carnival Experience enjoys herself along the parade route on the Claude Noel Highway. - Jeff K. Mayers

Lovely masqueraders from the band Zain Carnival experience. - Jeff K. Mayers

Members from the band Fog Angels. - Jeff K. Mayers

Frankie D performs at Bougie at Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Scarborough on October 26. - Jeff K. Mayers

Nailah Blackman performs at Bougie held at Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Scarborough on October 26. - Jeff K. Mayers

Traditional carnival characters at Rhythm, Steel & Powder on October 27 at Milford Road, Scarborough. - Jeff K. Mayers

