Tobago Party time in Tobago Jeff Mayers 4 Hrs Ago Masqueraders from the band Fog Angels. - Jeff K. Mayers Scenes from this year's carnival in Tobago. Photos by Newsday chief photographer Jeff K Mayers. This masquareder from the band Zain Carnival Experience enjoys herself along the parade route on the Claude Noel Highway. - Jeff K. Mayers Lovely masqueraders from the band Zain Carnival experience. - Jeff K. Mayers Members from the band Fog Angels. - Jeff K. Mayers Frankie D performs at Bougie at Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Scarborough on October 26. - Jeff K. Mayers Nailah Blackman performs at Bougie held at Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Scarborough on October 26. - Jeff K. Mayers Traditional carnival characters at Rhythm, Steel & Powder on October 27 at Milford Road, Scarborough. - Jeff K. Mayers
Comments
"Party time in Tobago"