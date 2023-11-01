Palestinian-Israeli blame game

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armoured personnel carriers move past destroyed buildings during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Israel Defence Forces via AP -

THE EDITOR: I am a Trini Christian by birth. My first wife was a Muslim, my second wife a Jew. So, I do not unilaterally support either the Palestinians or their war, contrary to the views I read and hear in TT, where most locals support the Palestinians.

Although I am neither Muslim nor Jew, Palestinian nor Israeli, from my unique vantage point, like all peace-loving people, I am all for a peaceful resolution to this intractable conundrum.

Are those who support the Palestinians forgetting that the creation of the state of Israel was approved by the United Nations in 1948 when the British mandate ended?

“Throughout 1947, the United Nations Special Commission on Palestine examined the Palestinian question and recommended the partition of Palestine into a Jewish and an Arab state. On November 29, 1947, the United Nations adopted Resolution 181 (also known as the Partition Resolution) that would divide Great Britain’s former Palestinian mandate into Jewish and Arab states in May 1948 when the British mandate was scheduled to end” (https://history.state.gov/milestones/1945-1952/creation-israel).

What about Resolution 181? As a member of the UN, aren’t we mandated to abide by the outcome of its democratic vote whether we agree with it or not? If so, why are we turning our backs on a resolution the General Assembly passed and blaming the Israelis for what 33 countries voted to approve?

“Resolution 181 was adopted by the UN General Assembly on November 29, 1947, with 33 countries voting in favour, 13 countries against, and ten countries abstaining.”

Furthermore, “Resolution 181 was emphatically rejected by the local Arab population and the Arab states. Denying the Jewish people's right to a state of their own (in their historic homeland), the Arab countries openly declared their intention of preventing the creation of the Jewish state by all means. A wave of violent attacks was launched against the Jewish population and when Israel declared its independence on May 14, 1948, five Arab armies invaded the new state the same night, seeking its annihilation. Israel prevailed in what came to be known as its War of Independence, but the war bore a heavy cost: one per cent of the total population died in the war” (mfa.gov.il).

“The War of Independence caused heavy Israeli losses: more than 6,000 dead, including almost 4,000 soldiers – almost one per cent of the total population. Arab losses are estimated at about 2,000 regular invading troops and an unknown number of irregular Palestinian forces.”

From day one there was bloodshed in the region, with many innocents on both sides killed or injured. No land or religion is worth dying for and sacrificing your family's lives.

Is there a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestinian war? The easy answer is yes. However, that means both sides must put their egos aside and sit together to benefit their children, grandchildren and future generations. It can be done; it must be done. The longer it takes, the more people will die needlessly.

REX CHOOKOLINGO

rexchook@gmail.com