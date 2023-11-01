National stadium to host TT vs USA Nations League second leg on Nov 20

In this October 13 photo, Trinidad and Tobago forward Reon Moore celebrates after scoring against Guatemala in a Concacaf Nations League match on Friday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. TT will host the USA on Novermber 20 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. - TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago resume their Concacaf Nations League A quest against regional powerhouse USA in quarter-final one at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, on November 16, from 8pm (TT time).

The second leg kicks off at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, four days later.

The dates and venues of the eight League A quarter-finals were officially announced by Concacaf on Tuesday.

The last time TT played USA, the Americans thrashed the Soca Warriors 6-0 to eliminate them from the Concacaf Gold Cup group stage in July.

Additionally on November 16, Costa Rica play host to Panama while Canada travel to Jamaica, and Mexico to Honduras, for their opening quarter-final matches on November 17.

For the second leg, Panama host Costa Rica on November 20 while Jamaica head across to Canada and Mexico play at home against Honduras.

After home-and-away play, the advancing four teams will qualify to both the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League finals and the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

The four losing quarter-finalists will still have an opportunity to qualify for next summer’s Copa America via a “single-match direct elimination play-in”, where they will play for the two remaining slots for Concacaf teams.

The 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League finals and the play-in will take place in March 2024, with further details to be announced at a later date.

TT (nine pts) advanced to the quarters after finishing second best in group A of the Concacaf Nations League A. Panama (ten pts) topped the group while Jamaica (ten pts) and Honduras (seven pts) topped group B.

The US are ranked 11th in the Fifa rankings and TT, 98th.