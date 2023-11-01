Love is the only solution

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: In the chaos, uncertainty and conflict we are now experiencing in the world today, the only solution is love.

Self-interest and selfishness are predominant worldwide and are also rearing their ugly heads in Trinidad.

It is evident in the way we drive, in the way we transact business, and in our daily interactions in schools and the workplace.

“Love thy neighbour as thyself" seems to have been a watchword of the past.

We live in a world of labels, ethnic, religious, economic status, party affiliation and education.

The problem is that our label is always better than theirs and we choose to love and show greater empathy to those belonging to our label.

“The most powerful weapon to destroy the forces of evil rampant in the world today is love. Everyone must try to understand this love principle. However, people today are only pursuing money and power. No doubt wealth and power are necessary, but only within limits.

"What you must wish for today is love. This love is formless, beyond the mind and speech, and cannot be expressed in words. It can only be experienced. The reason for all the troubles in the world today is the lack of such love. People have love that is self-centred and focused on the body.

"Where love prevails, there will be no room for hatred or envy.

"Many people can give lectures in the world. Many great men can touch your heart with their words. But of what use are their discourses if they spend time lecturing but do not practice? Bliss lies in practising and not in preaching. Instead of giving tons of speeches, drink one ounce of love.

"We are suffering from troubles and miseries arising from insatiable worldly desires and frustrated ambitions. For people suffering from constant, continuous and unending desires and meaningless anxiety, love only can satisfy your thirst" – Sathya Sai.

We live in a world of uncertainty, fear and endless challenges.

We need to understand that these challenges are not obstacles but learning experiences in the university of life.

The diamond only gets its sparkle after it is cut and chiselled many times.

“The whole world must be transformed into the love principle. Only then the difficulties, hatred and envy can be eliminated. Today, envy is a wicked disease. One household is jealous of the other household. One person is envious of the other. One village is envious of the other. One country is envious of the other. This envy is widespread. Therefore, first, we should eliminate this envy. Remove this hatred. Remove the anger. How to remove these three? Only through love" – Sathya Sai.

Let us embrace our humanness once again, let us see beyond the labels and recognise that we all connected at some level or the other.

Let us once again begin to love our neighbours as ourselves.

DR GAUTAM TEWARI

Champs Fleurs