Leeward Islands Hurricanes inch closer to semis spot

Windward Islands Volcanoes’s Andre Fletcher plays a shot against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes during the regional Super50 match, on Tuesday, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - ROGER JACOB

A CENTURY by Justin Greaves guided Leeward Islands Hurricanes to a victory on Tuesday over Windward Islands Volcanoes and closer to a spot in the semi-finals of the CG United Super50 tournament.

Greaves’s innings of 121 led Hurricanes to a 114-run win over Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair. The right-hander cracked ten fours and one six in his 126-ball innings to steer Leeward Islands to 293 all out in exactly 50 overs.

Jahmar Hamilton also helped Leeward Islands post the competitive score, contributing 50 off 72 balls which included six fours.

Bowling for Windwards, fast bowler Shermon Lewis was the pick of the bowlers grabbing 3/68 in seven overs. Pacer Shamar Springer took 2/45 in six overs and Darel Cyrus snatched 2/52 in ten overs.

Windwards lost wickets at the top of the order as only opener Alick Athanaze showed fight with 39 off 58 balls. Springer, batting at position seven, tried to keep the innings together with a knock of 58 off 69 deliveries (five fours, one six). However, Windward Islands could only manage 179 all out in 42.3 overs as Kavem Hodge was the only other batsman to make a score of note, hitting 38.

Leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr continued to have a fruitful campaign, taking 4/40 in 6.3 overs for the Leeward Islands. Spinner Daniel Doram, also one of the leading wicket takers in the tournament, picked up 2/29 in ten overs.

At the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at the University of the West Indies in St Augustine, Barbados Pride got past Combined Colleges and Campuses (CCC) by 48 runs.

Batting first, Pride compiled a massive 314/7 in 50 overs with opener Zachary McCaskie lashing 131 off 116 balls. In response, despite 86 from captain Shane Dowrich, CCC could only muster 266 all out in 45.2 overs.

Summarised Scores:

LEEWARD ISLANDS 293 (50 overs) (Justin Greaves 121, Jahmar Hamilton 50; Shermon Lewis 3/68, Shamar Springer 2/45, Darel Cyrus 2/52) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 179 (42.3 overs) (S Springer 58, Alick Athanaze 39; Hayden Walsh Jnr 4/40, Daniel Doram 2/29) Hurricanes won by 114 runs.

BARBADOS 314/7 (Zachary McCaskie 131, Shamarh Brooks 65; Jediah Blades 2/55, Abhijai Mansingh 2/75) vs CCC 266 (45.2 overs) (Shane Dowrich 86, Jordan Johnson 50; Roston Chase 3/56, Roshon Primus 2/30, Dominic Drakes 2/31) Pride won by 48 runs.