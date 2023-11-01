Hosein praises cocoa farmers' success

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein - Sureash Cholai

AGRICULTURE Minister Kazim Hosein praised the success of three local cacao farmers whose products qualified for the Top 50 of the Cacao of Excellence Awards 2023.

The awards, organised by the Cacao of Excellence programme, bring together the finest cacao bean samples in the world to compete for recognition and honour.

This biennial competition serves as a platform to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of cacao farmers while celebrating the remarkable flavours that each region brings to the table.

Out of 222 cacao bean samples submitted from 52 countries, three samples from Trinidad and Tobago in the top 50, moving on to the next stage of competition.

The samples were submitted by Dr Stephanie Omardeen, Shankar Teelucksingh and Doolarie Ramdath.

Hosein said, “We are immensely proud of our cacao industry and the outstanding results achieved in the Cacao of Excellence Awards 2023.

“This achievement reinforces Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to producing superior quality cacao and showcases our unique flavour profiles to the world.”

Hosein was eager to see how the trio would fare in the next stage of the competition, which will see the top 50 samples processed into dark chocolate and evaluated by a distinguished jury of cacao and chocolate professionals.

The gold, silver, and bronze award recipients will be announced at the Cacao of Excellence awards ceremony at Chocoa in Amsterdam, Netherlands on February 8, 2024.

Hosein said TT’s presence in the finals also reflects the dedication and passion of its cacao farmers and producers, who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional cocoa beans.

“With this recognition, TT cements its position as a global leader in the cacao industry, showcasing the richness and diversity of its cacao offerings.”