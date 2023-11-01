Gadsby-Dolly: Medical school for UWI Debe campus

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Photo by Roger Jacob

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said there are plans to use the UWI Debe campus as a medical school.

Responding to a question from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Gadsby-Dolly said discussions are ongoing between UWI and Government on this matter.

She added that part of the financing for this project would include a $330 million bond and those details are being worked out.

The campus was constructed under the former UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government.

But no classes have been held there to date.

The campus served as part of the parallel healthcare system that was established during the covid19 pandemic.

Gadsby-Dolly promised Moonilal that upgrade work on the Ramai Trace Hindu School should be completed this month.

Moonilal asked if the school could be opened as a Divali gift to the community.

Divali will be celebrated on November 12.

While she was unable to give an exact date for the reopening of the school, Gadsby-Dolly said if the work was satisfactorily completed before Divali, it would be nice to reopen it before the holiday.

"We will all win."