Former Tobago tourism head Carlos Dillon dies

TRINIDAD and Tobago has lost another iconic figure with the death of Carlos Dillon.

Dillon, a former president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA), died on Monday. He was 86.

The board of directors of the THTA, in a statement, extended condolences to the man they described as a “giant” in the industry.

The THTA said Dillon served the association for over five decades and continued to play an active role until his passing.

Dillon, the brother of Independent Senator Maria Dillon-Remy, also sat at one time as an independent senator.

His career in the public service, the THTA said, was exemplary, as he sat on several public sector boards and committees, including the parliamentary Joint Select Committee on Tobago Tourism, the Trinidad and Tobago Tourist Board, the Tourism Development Authority, the Tourism Development Company and the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd.

The recipient of the Hummingbird Medal Gold for Tourism in 2008, he served in many executive capacities, including as the first director/principal of the TT Hospitality & Tourism Institute and director of the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute.

He was the first local general manager of Mount Irvine Bay Hotel and Golf Club (now Mount Irvine Bay Resort) and the resort’s longest-serving director until his death.

Dillon was also the chairman of Merisul Co Ltd and a member of many local business associations, including the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

An obituary by Israel Jackson paid tribute to Dillon, whom he hailed as a visionary leader and tireless advocate for the promotion and development of the tourism sector in Tobago.

“For years, he had been a vocal proponent of sustainable tourism, believing that Tobago’s unique natural beauty and rich cultural heritage could be harnessed to uplift the island’s economy and improve the lives of its people.

“As the head of the Tobago Tourism Agency and later as a private consultant, Mr Dillon worked relentlessly to promote Tobago as a premier Caribbean destination.

“His dedication to this vision extended beyond mere marketing; he actively engaged with local communities to ensure that the benefits of tourism were felt by all Tobagonians.”

He said one of Dillon’s most notable achievements was his ability to forge partnerships between the tourism industry and local communities.

“He understood that to truly prosper, Tobago needed a tourism sector that was rooted in the island’s unique culture and heritage. Under his guidance, various initiatives were launched to promote community-based tourism, empowering local residents to become active participants in the industry.

“Dillon’s commitment to sustainability was reflected in his efforts to protect the island’s fragile ecosystems and natural beauty. He championed responsible tourism practices, ensuring that the island’s unique environment would be preserved for future generations.”

Jackson said his legacy will be a source of inspiration for current and future generations in Tobago.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his vision for Tobago’s tourism industry continue to flourish in his memory.”