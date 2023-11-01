Fireworks the forerunner to violent crime

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: We read with dismay the release on Tuesday from the Office of the Prime Minister with respect to the violence that is now a way of life and that the situation demands that law-abiding citizens be given the right to their peace and safety.

Notwithstanding the Prime Minister's sudden awakening to the violence, citizens of TT have been calling for years for protection from the violent outbursts occasioned by the irresponsible use of fireworks.

This is indeed a forerunner to the violent criminal behaviour, yet this Prime Minister and his administration have refused to act to protect citizens. Is he to be taken seriously now?

Is the Attorney General going to deliver on his promise to have the Fireworks Bill tabled in Parliament? Almost one year has passed since the AG made that promise.

Let it not be understated the influence that fireworks have on violence and criminal activity. The Fireworks Action Coalition of TT demands actions that protect the peace and safety of all citizens of TT.

ROGER MARSHALL

for the Fireworks Action Coalition of TT