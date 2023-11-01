End genocide in Palestine

Palestinians look for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: We have watched in shock and horror as the world leaders and bodies have allowed Israel to trample on the rights of Palestinians since October 7, under the guise of self-defence.

In the Holy Quran (Chapter 5, verse 32), it is said, to kill an innocent is a forbidden act and is likened to killing all of humanity, so we know any act committed against innocents cannot be done by anyone using our religion as a reason and we condemn any act of violence against innocents.

We are grateful for the social media platforms that now allow the world to witness and hear first-hand the atrocities committed daily not only in Gaza, but the occupied West Bank as well. The narrative is finally changing, and we are thankful for it.

The mainstream media for decades have painted all Palestinians as terrorists and Israel the courageous heroes, but most people can now see that the jailers can never be the victims. We urge people to listen and read carefully to see beyond the lies and deception and understand that what is happening is nothing short of genocide.

You do not have to be a Muslim to support the Palestinian cause; you just have to be a compassionate human. Since October 7, every ten minutes a child has died in Gaza. Homes, schools, places of worship, hospitals and UN-designated shelters are being bombed daily.

Israel has violated 28 resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and continues unabated. We often look back at atrocious acts committed in history and say never again, but we are complicit if we allow the obliteration of a nation to continue.

We call for an immediate ceasefire and for humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza. It is not a complicated issue; innocent lives are being slaughtered for no reason. Write to your MP, PM, and international bodies.

Share verified news and stories and never stop talking about the plight of the Palestinian people. We trust in God’s plan, but we will pray for our brothers and sisters and continue to support them in any way that we can.

Executive and members

Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jamaat

Association, Ladies Section