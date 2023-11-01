Early-morning fire at Petrotrin admin building

Fire officers on the compound of Heritage Petroleum at Pointe-a-Pierre where a fire was reported to have started in the administration building. No injuries were reported. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THERE were anxious moments at Pointe-a-Pierre on Wednesday morning, as a fire alarm was sounded on the compound of the Petrotrin administration building.

Reports said a fire started around 8.30 am in the server room near the canteen, but was quickly doused.

Fire and ambulances were on standby, but there were no reports of injuries, only damage to equipment.

Workers were sent home and the gates to the building locked.

Paria Fuel Trading Company (Paria) confirmed the incident and issued the following statement.

“On Wednesday November 1, 2023 at 8.30 am the fire alarm was sounded, and all personnel located at Petrotrin Administration Building were immediately and safely evacuated and relocated to the secondary muster point.

“The emergency response was immediately activated, and the TT Fire Service are on site.

It said the Paria Incident command team met with all evacuated staff at 9.20 am to provide an update.

Preliminary reports from the fire services suggested the fire was on the ground floor and had been contained. The fire services were doing due-diligence checks.

All personnel were reportedly safe and sound.