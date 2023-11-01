Brydens turns 100

Members of The Brydens Group - Photo by Ryan Hamilton-Davis

The Brydens Group celebrated 100 years with a special celebration for employees at its compound in San Juan last Friday.

A media release said all 1,500 employees of the group were able to take part in a company lottery where 100 employees won prizes which included trips, a weekend staycation and cash.

Brydens Group CEO Richard Pandohie expressed gratitude to employees, whom he said were the heart of the organisation.

“On this major anniversary, we wanted to show appreciation to all of the talented people who have contributed to our success,” he said.