Brydens turns 100

Members of The Brydens Group - Photo by Ryan Hamilton-Davis

The Brydens Group celebrated 100 years with a special celebration for employees at its compound in San Juan last Friday.

A media release said all 1,500 employees of the group were able to take part in a company lottery where 100 employees won prizes which included trips, a weekend staycation and cash.

Brydens Group CEO Richard Pandohie expressed gratitude to employees, whom he said were the heart of the organisation.

β€œOn this major anniversary, we wanted to show appreciation to all of the talented people who have contributed to our success,” he said.