Bishop's High grab late draw vs Trinity East

In this file photo, San Juan North Secondary Jahdel Chase-Charles (R) and Bishop’s High’s Adriano Murray vie for possession during the Secondary School Football League Premiership match at the San Juan North Secondary, in San Juan. - Daniel Prentice

Fatima College clinched their first Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division title in dramatic fashion on Saturday, but action in the league continued on Tuesday evening with a pair of entertaining matches in Tobago.

Both games ended with a similar 2-2 scoreline, with some late antics. Bishop's High School (Tobago) battled back to get a late draw with Trinity College East at the Plymouth Recreation Ground. Meantime in Speyside, the hosts Speyside Secondary had to settle for a share of the points as the visiting Queen's Royal College (QRC) scored in the dying moments of the game.

QRC went into the halftime interval with a 1-0 lead courtesy of a goal from TT youth midfielder Tau Lamsee. Speyside hit back after the resumption with Riquelme Phillips and Milz Johnson scoring within five minutes of the resumption to give the hosts a 2-1 lead. Playing at the Speyside Recreation Ground, the Tobago team weren't able to seal the deal as QRC's Musaddiq Mohammed scored the equaliser to register his fifth goal of the season and earn his school a point. QRC are now on 14 points and stay in 13th spot. Speyside are now on 17 points and move up to tenth spot on the 16-team table.

In Plymouth, Bishop's got a contentious stoppage-time penalty from Kerron Arthur to salvage a point versus the reigning East zone Intercol champions Trinity East. The visitors assumed a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Deisean Plaza and their livewire Khaleem Prince, who took his league tally to nine goals. However, like in Speyside, late drama ensured the two teams could not be separated on the day as Arthur had the last laugh.

With the draw, the already relegated Bishop's (four points) moved from 16th to 14th on the table. Trinity go up to 15 points and consolidate 12th spot on the table.