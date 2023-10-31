West: Public service improvements coming

Public Administration Minister Allyson West - Photo by Sureash Cholai

PUBLIC Administration Minister Allyson West says the population will see increased levels of performance in the public service in the near future.

West hinted that a work-from-home (WFH) policy could be one of the initiatives aimed at achieving this goal.

She spoke at a news conference in Port of Spain on Monday.

West disagreed with people who claimed the PNM has done nothing to improve the performance of the public service since it returned to government in September 2015.

Since that time, West said several initiatives have either been introduced or are being rolled out.

One is the introduction of accountability framework from the top down, “So that public servants who don’t perform in a way that they are supposed to will be treated with accordingly.”

West said this initiative will also ensure that performance in the public service is merit-based.

No timeline was given as to when this initiative will begin or what it will involve.

She identified the reintroduction of the strategic human resource council, comprising all entities responsible for human resources in the public service, as another initiative.

“We are working on rolling out a full suite of human-resource management tools to ensure electronic and therefore more efficient management of human resources. “We are in the middle of a change-management programme targeting all the ministries. We started with six cohorts and we are about to do the second instalment of that shortly.”

In January, she continued, the ministry wants to introduce a training programme for public servants that will be an improvement on what is currently available, and which will involve tertiary education institutions.

She reminded the media, “We are working on the remote work programme (WFH policy).”

Government has hired a consultant to assist with this policy and she hopes the consultant will come on board this month.

She was optimistic that this policy could be rolled out in 2024.

“I don’t embark on an exercise that I consider to be futile.”

While people may have seen snippets of improvements in service in some government ministries, West said, this was only a small part of the bigger goal her ministry is targeting.

“We are seeking an across-the-board lifting of the performance of the public service and we are hard at work in seeking to do that.” West also said her ministry is looking at a location outside Port of Spain where paper files from different government departments could be stored.

She said as departments digitise their operations, it will not be necessary to store large amounts of paper documents in their actual office spaces.